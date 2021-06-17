Brenda Lynn Shoopman, age 74

2021-06-17

Brenda Lynn Shoopman, age 74, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. Brenda spent most of her life as a preschool teacher. In her later years, she has enjoyed spending time with her family and her animals. Brenda loved her family very much, and her animals had a special place in her heart. The Shoopman family wants to express gratitude to her care giver, Marlena, for her diligence and compassion that she has shown their family.

Brenda is preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Helen Henley; her husband, Charles Shoopman Sr.; son, Charles Shoopman Jr.

She is survived by her brothers, Michael and Tommy Henley; sisters, Michelle Rather and Carol Henley; her beloved grandson, Benji Shoopman.

All memorial services for Brenda are private.

Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

