Bobby Joyce Woods, age 83 of Clinton, peacefully passed away June 10, 2021. Bobby was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church in Clinton, TN. Mr. Woods served in the United States Air Force from April 1955 to February 1959 and in the United States Army from April 1959 to February 1961 with Honorable Discharges under both conditions.

He was preceded in death by mother Azzie Mae Bounds Woods; grandmother Lucille Cruthird Bounds; brother Joe Louis Woods; sister’s Beverly Mattie Woods and Erin Bound Ellis; cousin’s Anthony Bounds, Fred C. Douglas, Jr., Jim Bounds, and Mary Katherine Bounds Douglas, and Brother in Law William F. Dickey Sr.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his dear and devoted sister JoAnn Dickey and devoted Brother in Law Clarence Ellis, nieces Beverly Jeanette Finch, Paula Ellis, and Sabrina Ellis, nephews William F. Dickey, Jr., and Eric (Karen) Ellis, great nieces Destiny Dickey and Brianna Ellis, great nephews Michael (Tanisha) Finch, and Jared Michael Ellis, great grand niece Deyla Dickey; great grand nephew Aiden Joseph Finch, God nephew Joseph Bratcher.

He also leaves behind beloved cousins Gail Bounds, Paul Bounds, Kevin Bounds, William Clayton Douglas, Ralph Bounds, Phillip Bounds, Cathy Watson, Cory Bounds, Marlon (Charita) Bounds, Tina (William) Harris, Treva Bounds and Naka Bounds, extended cousins Janet Barton, Denise Scruggs, Pat Mack, Tanisha Turner, and other friends and loved ones.

The family respectfully ask masks be worn for those not fully vaccinated against Covid.

In lieu of flowers, family would like to ask for donations made to St. Therese Catholic Church, Clinton, TN.

Visitation: 12:30 PM to 1:00 PM, Friday, July 2, 2021 at St. Therese Catholic located at 701 S Charles G Seivers Blvd, Clinton, TN 37716.

Funeral Mass: 1:00 PM, Friday, July 2, 2021 at St. Therese Catholic Church with Father Richard Armstrong officiating.

The graveside service will take place following the funeral mass at the Oak Ridge Memorial Park with Military Honors provided by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

