Boat crash injures three

Three people were injured Monday morning when a boat reportedly ran aground on Norris Lake in Campbell County.

The accident was reported at around 11:30 am near the Whitman Hollow Marina, and officials say there were seven people aboard the vessel, which apparently crashed after someone inadvertently engaged the throttle, and that three of them were hurt when they fell upon imapct. No one was thrown from the boat, and the three injured people were taken to the LaFollette Medical Center for treatment of injuries described as non-life-threatening.

TWRA is investigating.

