Bill Ray Leffew left this world peacefully and entered his eternal heavenly home Wednesday, June 23, 2021, holding the hands of his daughters as he took his last breath. Bill was born in Dayton, TN on December the 15th of the year 1936 to the late Ronald Leffew and Eva Lena Bell Schrimpsher Leffew. He was the beloved brother of Betty Stubbs (Kenneth), Nell Bailey (A.C.), Bob Leffew, and Jim Leffew, all which preceded him in death. Bill and his family moved to Oak Ridge, TN from Dayton in the 1940’s. He worked for 42 years for Oak Ridge City Schools as a custodian. During his tenure he worked at Oak Ridge High School, Jefferson Jr., Woodland Elementary, and the last 29 years at Linden Elementary School. Bill retired from Linden in 2002 with a sendoff fit for a king with a grand reception of numerous former teachers, superintendents, principals, friends, and family. Bill was honored with an article in the Oak Ridger detailing the many hats he wore while employed there. The article quoted retired principal, the late Ida Lou Stephens, as saying, “Any success I had as a Principal I would give Bill much of the credit.” He so loved her, his school, and the many colleagues he worked with, and he took great pride in every aspect of his career. His retirement was short lived as he soon became the custodian for many years at Oak Ridge Nazarene Church. Similarly to his time at Oak Ridge City Schools, he was more than just a custodian. He was beloved by colleagues and children alike helping in any way that he could.

Bill had a loving personality, he made friends easily and always helped those in need. For many years his wife Carol chaired the Angel Tree Ministry at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory, which Bill always enjoyed participating in, and went above and beyond to assist Carol with. He treasured and embraced every single moment of his life, especially time spent with his pride and joy, his grandsons and great-grandsons. He was a part of their lives from the moment they arrived, and he loved to spoil them, rarely uttering the word “No.” That brought him more joy in life than anything.

Bill was preceded in death four months prior by his loving wife of 46 years, Carol J. Hall Leffew. Her loss broke his heart, and it could not be mended. He leaves behind his daughter Alesia R. Clowers of Oliver Springs. His daughter Sheila A. Crawford, and her husband Sam of Solway along with their granddaughter, Samantha Snyder. He also leaves to mourn grandsons Brandon Clowers and wife Lauren of Oliver Springs, and Cameron Clowers and wife Rachelle of Knoxville. In addition, he leaves behind great-grandsons Garrett Wilson, Cawyer Clowers, and Garner Clowers. As well as a multitude of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

The family would like to express extreme gratitude to Amedisys Home Heath and their employees along with the nursing staff on the 4th floor of Park West Hospital for their loving care in Bill’s final days.

A graveside receiving of friends and service will be held at Oak Ridge Memorial Park from 2-3 on Monday June 28th with a service to follow. Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Leffew family. www.sharpfh.com