BBB: Mason tapped to be next Harriman City Manager

Mason tapped to be next Harriman City Manager

BBB-TV reports that the Harriman City Council voted Tuesday night to offer its City Manager position to Scott Mason. Mason currently serves as principal at Midway High School, and according to the TV station, was chosen from a field of four candidates.

The Council voted 5-0 with one absence to offer the post to Mason, a Harriman native, and to allow Mayor Wayne Best to negotiate the terms of a contract. Scott Mason is the older brother of former Harriman Mayor and current Roane County Trustee, Chris Mason.

Mayor Best has said since the search for a new city manager began that he was interested in hiring someone local for the position.

