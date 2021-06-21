Barney Hensley, age 58, of Caryville

Jim Harris 5 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 26 Views

Barney Hensley, age 58, passed away at his home in Caryville, TN on Friday, June 18, 2021. Barney loved to work on computers, tell jokes and stories, and go to flea markets. He will be deeply missed by his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents Eugene and Stella Hensley.

He is survived by his wife, Myrtle Hensley of Newport News, VA; daughter, Hanna Marie Hensley of Newport News, VA; brothers, Darrell Hensley (Julieann) of Knoxville, TN, Jerry Holbrook (Linda) of Jacksboro, TN, and Noah Holbrook of Caryville, TN; sister Glenda Carver of Clinton, TN, and 3 beloved grandchildren.

All memorial services are private. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Marilyn Lee Albright Kesterson of Powell

Marilyn Lee Albright Kesterson of the Powell community, passed away peacefully at her home on …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.