Barney Hensley, age 58, of Caryville

Barney Hensley, age 58, passed away at his home in Caryville, TN on Friday, June 18, 2021. Barney loved to work on computers, tell jokes and stories, and go to flea markets. He will be deeply missed by his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents Eugene and Stella Hensley.

He is survived by his wife, Myrtle Hensley of Newport News, VA; daughter, Hanna Marie Hensley of Newport News, VA; brothers, Darrell Hensley (Julieann) of Knoxville, TN, Jerry Holbrook (Linda) of Jacksboro, TN, and Noah Holbrook of Caryville, TN; sister Glenda Carver of Clinton, TN, and 3 beloved grandchildren.

All memorial services are private. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements.