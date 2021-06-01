AT&T Foundation donates to RSCC, other TBR schools

The AT&T Foundation recently donated $5,000 to Roane State Community College’s non-profit Foundation to support the Pay-It-Forward Emergency Aid fund. This fund ensures students receive the support they need in times of financial distress. Additionally, AT&T employees and students from Roane State have collected school supplies for students at Ridge View Elementary, according to a press release.

“We are thrilled to see AT&T expand their commitment to community engagement through this project,” said Dr. Chris Whaley, President of Roane State Community College. “Our local students will benefit greatly from this gift and AT&T’s continued support of higher education.”

“I am grateful for community partners like AT&T who are generous in their support for our Tennessee students. Preparing our students to achieve their goals starts in the classroom, and by providing school supplies, AT&T is helping to ensure our children have the tools necessary to succeed,” said Dr. LaDonna McFall, Director of Schools, Roane County School District.

The donation, according to a press release, is part of the AT&T Foundation’s $150,000 gift to the Tennessee Board of Regents, which governs Tennessee’s public community and technical colleges. Funding will provide support for student emergency funds across the 13 community colleges and equipment for the 27 colleges of applied technology.

The 13 Tennessee Community Colleges are: Chattanooga State; Cleveland State; Columbia State; Dyersburg State; Jackson State; Motlow State; Nashville State; Northeast State; Pellissippi State; Roane State; Southwest Tennessee; Volunteer State; and Walters State