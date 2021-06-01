The AT&T Foundation is helping support Roane State Foundation’s Pay-It-Forward Emergency Aid fund with a $5,000 donation. AT&T employees and students from Roane State also collected school supplies for students at Ridge View Elementary in Rockwood, where the check presentation was recently held. TBR Assistant Vice Chancellor for Strategic Advancement Cris Perkins, Roane State Foundation Executive Director Scott Niermann, Roane State President Dr. Chris Whaley, and Roane County Director of Schools Dr. LaDonna McFall are joined by local elected officials Sen. Ken Yager and Rep. Kent Calfee along with members of the Roane State golf team, Ridge View Elementary staff and representatives from AT&T Tennessee. (Submitted)

AT&T Foundation donates to RSCC, other TBR schools

The AT&T Foundation recently donated $5,000 to Roane State Community College’s non-profit Foundation to support the Pay-It-Forward Emergency Aid fund. This fund ensures students receive the support they need in times of financial distress. Additionally, AT&T employees and students from Roane State have collected school supplies for students at Ridge View Elementary, according to a press release.

“We are thrilled to see AT&T expand their commitment to community engagement through this project,” said Dr. Chris Whaley, President of Roane State Community College. “Our local students will benefit greatly from this gift and AT&T’s continued support of higher education.”

“I am grateful for community partners like AT&T who are generous in their support for our Tennessee students. Preparing our students to achieve their goals starts in the classroom, and by providing school supplies, AT&T is helping to ensure our children have the tools necessary to succeed,” said Dr. LaDonna McFall, Director of Schools, Roane County School District.

The donation, according to a press release, is part of the AT&T Foundation’s $150,000 gift to the Tennessee Board of Regents, which governs Tennessee’s public community and technical colleges. Funding will provide support for student emergency funds across the 13 community colleges and equipment for the 27 colleges of applied technology.

The 13 Tennessee Community Colleges are: Chattanooga State; Cleveland State; Columbia State; Dyersburg State; Jackson State; Motlow State; Nashville State; Northeast State; Pellissippi State; Roane State; Southwest Tennessee; Volunteer State; and Walters State

