April Dawn Jenkins, 45, of Lake City

April Dawn Jenkins, Age 45 of Lake City passed away Friday, June 4, 2021 at her residence. She was born August 11, 1975 in Chattanooga, TN. April was of the Baptist faith. She loved the beach, Disney Land and spending time with family and friends. April is preceded in death by her father, David Alvin Woodall.

mother, Connie Huggins of Knoxville, husband, James Jenkins of Lake City, sons, Austin Phelps & Briana of Ringgold, GA  and Andrew Jenkins of Grand Forks, ND, daughters, Sarah Woodall of Fall Rivers, MA, Taylor Phelps of Lake City, TN and Josie Jenkins of Lake City, TN, grandchildren, Everligh Phelps, Savannah Woodall and Joshua J.J. Woodall.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM Friday, June 11, 2021 at the Hatmaker Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life Service will follow at 6:00 PM on Friday, June 11, 2021 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. David Walker officiating.

