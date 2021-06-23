Anvil shoots return to Museum of Appalachia

While most Americans celebrate Independence Day with fireworks, the Museum of Appalachia in Norris chooses to mark the occasion with an old- fashioned “anvil shoot,” which is exactly what it sounds like: every 4th of July, the Museum uses gunpowder to launch a 200-pound anvil hundreds of feet into the air.

Anvil shoots were once a common way for pioneers to commemorate holidays, elections, and other special occasions. While the tradition s nearly obsolete, the Museum has made it a nearly 30-year local tradition, drawing visitors from near and far.

Anvil shoots are scheduled for 10:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m., and 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 4th.

The anvil shoot is described as the “centerpiece” of an all-day celebration that includes a national bell-ringing ceremony, flag procession, live music, southern food, demonstrations from blacksmiths, beekeepers, dulcimer makers, spinners, weavers, rail splitters, and more.

For more information, or to pre-purchase your tickets, follow this link.

