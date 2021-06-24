Anthony “Tony” Charles Loomis, 58, of Oliver Springs

Anthony “Tony” Charles Loomis, age 58 of Oliver Springs, passed away on June 18, 2021.

He was born December 12, 1962 in Clinton, TN. He worked hard and lived hard. Tony was a Navy Veteran and spent most of his life traveling.

His mother, Betty Riner, preceded him in death.

Survived by his father, Charles Riner; brothers, Larry Loomis and Kenneth Riner; his companion, Shirley Cook.

Visitation will be from 5-7 on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 7 pm with Pastor Robert Combs officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home