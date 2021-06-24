Anthony “Tony” Charles Loomis, 58, of Oliver Springs

Jim Harris 9 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 4 Views

Anthony “Tony” Charles Loomis, age 58 of Oliver Springs, passed away on June 18, 2021.

He was born December 12, 1962 in Clinton, TN. He worked hard and lived hard. Tony was a Navy Veteran and spent most of his life traveling.

His mother, Betty Riner, preceded him in death.

Survived by his father, Charles Riner; brothers, Larry Loomis and Kenneth Riner; his companion, Shirley Cook.

Visitation will be from 5-7 on Thursday, June 24, 2021 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 7 pm with Pastor Robert Combs officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proud to be serving the Loomis family. www.sharpfh.com.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Roy E. Vickery, age 89, of Clinton

Roy E. Vickery, age 89, a resident of Clinton, passed away on Tuesday, June 22, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.