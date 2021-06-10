Anonymous donation to feed lots of pets

Jim Harris

On Wednesday, the Campbell County Animal Shelter received a massive, anonymous donation of pet food. Officials say that they received an email stating that a donated tractor-trailer full of food was going to be delivered on Wednesday, and when it did arrive, contained approximately 37,000 pounds of food valued at roughly $70,000.

The donor did not wish to be identified, and officials at the shelter say they have no information about the individual making the donation.

The donation allowed the shelter to stock its emergency pet food pantry and give other shelters around the area some of the food as well.

