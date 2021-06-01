Angelo Sylvestro Natale Miceli, PhD, 107

Angelo Sylvestro Natale Miceli, PhD, died May 27, 2021, in Norris, Tennessee, at the age of 107. Angelo is survived by five children, Anthony Miceli and his wife Cheryl, Fowlerville, MI; Mary Knepper and her husband, Jay, Andersonville, TN; George Miceli and his wife Susan, Norris TN; Virginia Miceli, Norris TN; and Martha Forbes and her husband Steve, Norris, TN. He is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Vera Elizabeth, and daughter Angela. Angelo was born on December 24, 1913, in New York City to Anthony and Concetta Miceli. He earned his PhD in Chemistry from the University of Michigan. His research at US Rubber contributed to the United States’ success in WWII with a patent that allowed rubber-lined gas tanks on planes to self-seal after punctures from 50mm bullets and prevented rubber separating from metal on tank tracks. He directed research at Uniroyal, retiring as the Director of the International Division.

He and Vera retired to Norris, TN, because they loved the people they had met in their travels from Detroit to Florida, the pristine Norris water, and beautiful environment. He was a man of science who wanted to know how everything worked. He used the internet, asked Siri questions, and enjoyed text messages and photos. His gardens were scientifically designed and meticulously managed. His great hobby was the piano, which he played just hours before he passed.

His greatest passions, however, were family and community, which he treated like family. He supported his children’s education and encouraged their becoming contributing adults in their work and communities. A dedicated and active grandfather, Angelo invested special time and resources in his 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren, plus two on the way. From the eldest to the youngest, his love and support flourished with every gentle hug. Their welfare is his legacy, and their endless love is a testimony to his sweet disposition, his care and concern, and his focus on their success.

He kept a list of everyone he could remember, past and present, for whom he prayed daily as he stood and visualized each one. People attested that his prayers made a difference in their lives. Someone said that anyone on his list had an easy ride into heaven. Angelo was an active member in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Norris, TN. He contributed to remodeling the old church and constructing the current church. He played the piano for years at Mass and special services. He also played at St. Jude’s, Helenwood, TN, and at the Norris Methodist Church while they looked for a pianist.

He served on the Norris Development Board, which was responsible for planning and building an energy-efficient condominium complex in Norris. Everyone has an Angelo story, which the family hopes to share in celebrating his life and legacy.

All are welcome to attend a Mass celebrated in his honor on Saturday, June 5, 1:00 pm, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Norris. Father Richard Armstrong will officiate. Remote access is available at https://youtu.be/uV2sPVa-TO0. A graveside service will immediately follow at the Norris Memorial Gardens, where he will rest next to his beloved Vera. All are invited back to St. Joseph’s social hall for a reception and a chance to share their stories. Memorial gifts can be sent to the Norris Area Food Pantry, PO Box 327, Norris, TN 37716. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com