American Legion Post 172 busy this weekend

Jim Harris

Anderson County American Legion Post 172 will be conducting a Flag Retirement Ceremony on Saturday, June 12th, at 10 am at the Post Home located at 436 Spring Street in Clinton.  The ceremony will remember those Post members who have transferred to the Post Everlasting, as well as all still unaccounted for POW’s & Missing in Action. Everyone is invited to come out and pay respect to fallen veterans.

The Post will hold its monthly meeting at Monday, June 14th, at 6:30 pm at the Clinton Community Center, located at 101 S. Hicks St. in Clinton. Discussions will include New Officer swearing in, building/property update, Fundraisers, VA updates and future plans. ALL veterans are invited to attend.

All members and guests are requested to wear a mask and reminded that COVID-19 cleaning procedures and social distancing measures will be in place.

