Adam Baird’s family offers reward as they seek ‘closure’

The family of a Campbell County man who has been missing for over two years is now offering a $2000 reward for infortmation that leads them to their missing family member.

Adam Baird was reported missing on April 2nd, 2019, and despite two years of detectives interviewing people and following up on leads, he has still not been located.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office shared a request from the Baird family on its Facebook page asking the public for any information “leading to the whereabouts or remains of Adam Baird.”

Anyone who would like to report information concerning the location of Adam Baird can leave a message on the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office Tipline at 423-566-3784. Callers may choose to leave their message anonymously, according to the CCSO. The family has also requested that tips be called directly to the tipline and not to family members, as the family has been “exposed to many rumors concerning Adam’s disappearance and hope that individuals with any information will finally come forward and help put this situation to rest. The family’s priority is locating Adam or his remains, not prosecution.”

Again the tipline can be reached by calling 423-566-3784.