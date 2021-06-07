Ada Byrd, age 66 of Clinton

Ada Byrd, age 66 of Clinton passed away at her residence on Monday, May 31, 2021.  She was born March 18, 1955 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Throughout her life she loved making crafts for her friends and family, fly fishing, going to the beach, but most of all spending time with her family and friends.  She is preceded in death by her husband, Vernon “Pudgy” Byrd; father, George Goins; sister, Stephanie Dawn Mullins.

She is survived by son, Bradley Thomas Applegate of Maryville; Brandi Shea Snyder of Louisville; mother, Alice Ann Lewis of Claxton; grandchildren, Adrian Grace Snyder, Riley Trace Snyder, & Matthew “Tommy” Applegate; brothers, Robert Goins & wife Gaye of Clinton and Matthew Goins & wife Diane of Claxton; several loved nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends and celebrate the life of Ada from 4:00-6:00 pm, Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

