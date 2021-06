The Anderson County Senior Center at 96 Mariner Point Drive in Clinton is open and full of things for area seniors to do.

On Friday, June 3rd, there will be card groups all day long, as well as a Craft Class at 1 pm and a Movie at 2 pm.

The hours for the Senior Center, which also houses the county’s Office on Aging, are 7:30 am to 4:30 pm weekdays. Call 865-457-3259 for more information.