AC Office on Aging seeks acts of all ages for a Talent Show in August

Jim Harris 4 hours ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 9 Views

The Anderson County Office on Aging and the Senior Center will be holding their second Talent Show fundraiser in August and they are looking for talented people of all ages to come out, have some fun and put on a show to raise money to support the Senior Center and senior services in Anderson County.

More information will be released in the next few weeks, but if you have a talent you would like to share for a great cause, call Senior Services Director Cherie Phillips at 865-457-3259, or send an email to [email protected].

Cherie says they are also in need of someone to run the sound system for the talen show.

