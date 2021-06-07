AC Mayor appointed to statewide commission

(AC press release) Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank has been named to the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations (TACIR) as a representative of the Tennessee Development District Association (TDDA).

Upon recommendation by the TDDA, Lt. Governor Randy McNally appointed Frank to TACIR in August 2020. She replaced retired Henry County Mayor Brent Greer as the TDDA’s representative. Frank’s current term on TACIR will expire in August 2023. As county mayor, Frank also serves as a member of the East Tennessee Development District’s Board of Directors.

Consisting of public officials from state and local government and private citizen members, the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations (TACIR) “serves as a forum for the discussion and resolution of intergovernmental problems,” according to its website.

“I would like to thank TDDA and Lt. Governor McNally for the opportunity to serve,” Mayor Frank said. “TACIR has an incredible staff of researchers, and I look forward to working with them and fellow board members on many governmental issues to continue advancing our great state.”

The TACIR was created in July 1978 by Chapter 939 of the Public Acts of 1978. TACIR was created in response to legislative findings in the late 1970s indicating the need for a permanent intergovernmental body to study and take action on questions of organizational patterns, powers, functions, and relationships among federal, state, and local governments.

Some of TACIR’s most recent reports include broadband internet deployment, and gains in education spending equity. To learn more about TACIR, visit online at https://www.tn.gov/tacir.html.

The 25 members of the TACIR capture the perspectives of private citizens and officials representing different branches and levels of government. Of the 25-member Commission, 22 members are appointed to four-year terms, while three are statutory members holding membership by virtue of their position.

Responsibility for the appointment of four state senators and four state representatives rest with the Speaker of each respective chamber of the Tennessee General Assembly. Other appointments to the Commission include four elected county officials, one official nominated by the County Officials Association of Tennessee, four elected city officials, one development district nominee, two private citizens, and two executive branch officials. Statutory members include the chairs of the House and Senate Finance, Ways and Means Committees; and the Comptroller of the Treasury. In total, 10 members have local government as their primary affiliation; 11 represent the legislature; two are drawn from the executive branch; and two are private citizens.