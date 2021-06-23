AAA: Travel expected to increase for the 4th

(AAA) Travel continues to rebound after a year-long pandemic. AAA forecasts travel volumes for Independence Day will be the second-highest on record; nearing the highs set in 2019.

More than 47.7 million Americans will take at least one domestic trip this Independence Day (July 1–5). This represents an increase of nearly 40% from last year, yet just 2.5% fewer than the 2019 holiday weekend.

Tennessee travel figures are also rebounding from last year. Over 992,000 Tennesseans are forecast to take a trip during the holiday weekend. That’s the second-most on record, and 34% more than the 2020 holiday period.

While all modes of travel will see increased demand this Independence Day, road trips continue to dominate this summer. Despite the highest gas prices in seven years, more than 91% of holiday travel will be by car.

An expected 43.6 million Americans (939,000 Tennesseans) will drive to their destinations, the highest on record for this holiday and 5% more than the previous record set in 2019.

The 939,000 Tennesseans expected to travel by car this Independence Day are likely to find the most expensive gas prices since 2014. In recent years, Tennessee gas prices averaged $1.94 (2020), $2.46 (2019), $2.61 (2018), $2.00 (2017), $2.06 (2016), $2.53 (2015), $3.45 (2014) on Independence Day.

On Tuesday, June 22, Tennessee gas prices averaged $2.85 per gallon. To check daily average gas prices, visit www.GasPrices.AAA.com.

Tennessee Independence Day Travel Figures Total Auto Air Other 2021 992,228 939,039 42,128 11,062 2020 742,018 719,517 16,328 6,173 2019 986,898 891,580 43,842 51,476 Change 2020-2021 34% 31% 158% 79% Change 2019-2020 -25% -19% -63% -88%

(AAA)

2021 Independence Day Holiday Travelers (National) Total Automobile Air Other (Bus, Train, Cruise) 2021 (Forecast) 47.7M 43.6M 3.5M 620,000 2020 (Actual)* 34.2M 32.5M 1.3M 359,000 2019 (Actual) 48.9M 41.5M 3.9M 3.5M Change (2019 to 2021) −2.5% +5.1% −10.3% −82.5% Change (2020 to 2021) +39.6% +34.1% +163.8% +72.7%

(AAA)