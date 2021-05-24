XFS: Busch messes around, wins 98th XFinity race

(MRN.com) Kyle Busch essentially went to school Saturday afternoon in the NASCAR Xfinity Series to learn the Circuit of The Americas road course in preparation for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race there. The result, however, was that Busch absolutely schooled the field — earning an 11-second victory in the Pit Boss 250, the series’ debut on the famed Austin circuit.

It marked the two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion’s record 98th win in the Xfinity Series. His No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota led a race-best 36 of 46 laps. No other driver led more than three laps at the 3.41-mile 20-turn circuit.

NASCAR Xfinity Series championship contender AJ Allmendinger — one of NASCAR’s best on road courses — finished second to Busch. Justin Allgaier placed third. Another NASCAR Cup Series champion, Kevin Harvick was fourth, also getting some laps in preparation for Sunday’s race. Xfinity Series championship leader Austin Cindric was fifth.

Harrison Burton, Cup regulars Cole Custer and Tyler Reddick and Allmendinger’s Kaulig Racing teammates Justin Haley and Jeb Burton rounded out the top 10.

