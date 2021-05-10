XFS: Allgaier edges teammate for Saturday win

Jim Harris

(MRN.com) In a dramatic two-lap overtime shootout, Justin Allgaier squeezed past JR Motorsports teammate Josh Berry and held on to win Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Steakhouse Elite 200 at Darlington Raceway.

Allgaier chose the outside lane for the final restart and had to fend off Berry, who edged ahead entering Turn 1. But Allgaier shot the gap to the outside off Turn 2 and pulled away to win by .422 seconds.

Brandon Jones ran third, one spot ahead of Noah Gragson, who was ultimately disqualified. Gragson went from fourth to 40th on the final results sheet.

Daniel Hemric finished fourth after leading 38 laps – second only to Gragson’s 40. Jeremy Clements came in fifth. Michael Annett, Brett Moffitt, Ryan Sieg, Alex Labbe and Burton completed the top 10. All four JR Motorsports drivers – Allgaier, Berry, Gragson and Annett – crossed the finish line in the top seven, before Gragson’s disqualification.

For a complete race recap, including the finishing order, season stats and more, follow this link.

