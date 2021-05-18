Work underway to lay down turf at Clinton Football Stadium

Work began Monday on the project to replace the natural grass playing surface at the Municipal Football Stadium in downtown Clinton with artificial turf. The project is expected to be completed in plenty of time for the Clinton Dragons’ home football opener against Austin-East on August 27th.

The county school system recently took over the maintenance and operations of the city-owned field as part of a new lease agreement adopted earlier this year.

Clinton had been one of just a handful of area schools still playing on grass, but now join opponents like Anderson County, Campbell County, Oak Ridge and all of the Knox County Schools in changing to artifical turf, which requires less maintenance and will maintain its integrity, even in those games late in the season.

