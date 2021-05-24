Weekly music program at Memorial UMC Wednesdays this summer

What better way for your little ones to spend the summer than attending camps and attending a free music program? Not only will it be fun, but it will also be educational. Join us at Memorial United Methodist Church for a weekly music program. While you run errands or enjoy well-earned personal time your children will be learning about and making music. Each meeting begins with a snack before splitting into age groups (K8). Sign-up required. All are welcome!

Co$t: FREE

Who: Kindergarten – 8th grade

Where: Memorial United Methodist Church, Clinton TN.

When: Wednesday’s 5:30-6:50pm June 2- August 4th.

Contact: Memorial UMC (865) 457-2287

