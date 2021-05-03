Weekend full of fun in Clinton

The Historic Downtown Clinton Merchant’s Association and the City of Clinton invite you to join them for a great weekend of events coming up this Friday and Saturday, May 7th and 8th.

On Friday, the fun downtown starts at 3 pm with the Farmers Market in the Commerce Street parking lot, which will stay open until 6 pm.

Friday night is also Market Night. Market Street will be closed at 4 pm Friday and vendors will be set up in every other parking space, with food trucks at Maude Brown Park. Friday’s event ends at 8 pm.

Saturday, May 8th brings with it the “Spring Fever Sale,” beginning at 9 am and continuing through 5 pm.

Most shops will place merchandise outside.

Several vendors will be set up on private property at Clinch River Mercantile and Dandelion Market (located next door to Apple Blossom).

Food trucks will be set up at Maude Brown Park and Clinch River Mercantile.