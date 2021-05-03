Weekend full of fun in Clinton

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 84 Views

The Historic Downtown Clinton Merchant’s Association and the City of Clinton invite you to join them for a great weekend of events coming up this Friday and Saturday, May 7th and 8th.
On Friday, the fun downtown starts at 3 pm with the Farmers Market in the Commerce Street parking lot, which will stay open until 6 pm.

Friday night is also Market Night. Market Street will be closed at 4 pm Friday and vendors will be set up in every other parking space, with food trucks at Maude Brown Park. Friday’s event ends at 8 pm.
Saturday, May 8th brings with it the “Spring Fever Sale,” beginning at 9 am and continuing through 5 pm.

Most shops will place merchandise outside.

Several vendors will be set up on private property at Clinch River Mercantile and Dandelion Market (located next door to Apple Blossom).

Food trucks will be set up at Maude Brown Park and Clinch River Mercantile.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Clinton Community Center announces updated hours

The Clinton Community Center has updated its hours of operation. Effective today (May 3rd), hours …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.