Wednesday scoreboard

SCOREBOARD, WEDNESDAY, MAY 19th
BASEBALL REGION CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES
R2AAA: Farragut 8 Powell 6.//
R2AA: Gibbs 3 Pigeon Forge 1.//
R2A: Coalfield 9 Tellico Plains 7.//
SOFTBALL REGION CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES
R2AAA: Farragut 2 Powell 1.//
R2AA: Union County 7 Gibbs 6.//
R2A: Sale Creek 2 Oliver Springs 1.//
NBA
Western Conference Play-In: Memphis 100 San Antonio 96…Spurs eliminated from the postseason; Memphis plays at Golden State Friday for the #8 seed in the Western Conference Playoffs.
LA Lakers 103 Golden State 100…LAL clinches #7 seed as Lebron James buried a deep three-pointer late.
NHL
First round playoff series (Best-of-7) Game Two: Carolina 3 Nashville 0…CAR leads series 2-0.
HIGH SCHOOL SECTIONALS, FRIDAY (5/21)
BASEBALL
AAA: Powell at Science Hill…Seymour at Farragut.//
AA: Pigeon Forge at Sullivan South…Unicoi County at Gibbs.//
A: Tellico Plains at University High…North Greene at Coalfield.//
SOFTBALL
AAA: Powell at Daniel Boone…Tennessee High at Farragut.//
AA: Gibbs at Elizabethton…Greeneville at Union County.//
A: Oliver Springs at North Greene…Greenback at Sale Creek.