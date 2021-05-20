Wednesday scoreboard

Jim Harris

SCOREBOARD, WEDNESDAY, MAY 19th

BASEBALL REGION CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

R2AAA: Farragut 8 Powell 6.//

R2AA: Gibbs 3 Pigeon Forge 1.//

R2A: Coalfield 9 Tellico Plains 7.//

SOFTBALL REGION CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES

R2AAA: Farragut 2 Powell 1.//

R2AA: Union County 7 Gibbs 6.//

R2A: Sale Creek 2 Oliver Springs 1.//

NBA

Western Conference Play-In: Memphis 100 San Antonio 96…Spurs eliminated from the postseason; Memphis plays at Golden State Friday for the #8 seed in the Western Conference Playoffs.

LA Lakers 103 Golden State 100…LAL clinches #7 seed as Lebron James buried a deep three-pointer late.

NHL

First round playoff series (Best-of-7) Game Two: Carolina 3 Nashville 0…CAR leads series 2-0.

HIGH SCHOOL SECTIONALS, FRIDAY (5/21)

BASEBALL

AAA: Powell at Science Hill…Seymour at Farragut.//

AA: Pigeon Forge at Sullivan South…Unicoi County at Gibbs.//

A: Tellico Plains at University High…North Greene at Coalfield.//

SOFTBALL

AAA: Powell at Daniel Boone…Tennessee High at Farragut.//

AA: Gibbs at Elizabethton…Greeneville at Union County.//

A: Oliver Springs at North Greene…Greenback at Sale Creek.

