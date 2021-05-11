Wednesday is National School Nurse Day

Jim Harris 6 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 15 Views

In celebration of National School Nurse Day on Wednesday, May 12, the Tennessee Department of Education is recognizing Tennessee’s over 1,600 school nurses, who support the health and wellness of Tennessee schools and students every day and especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In honor of the celebration, Governor Bill Lee proclaimed May 12th as Tennessee School Nurse Day, which coincides with the birthday of 19th century health care advocate, battlefield nurse and Crimean War hero Florence Nightingale.

“With the challenges presented during the 2020-21 school year, school nurses have been true heroes, serving our school communities to ensure our students are healthy and able to continue learning,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “Their contributions have been critical to ensuring in-person learning continues and we give the best for all our students.”

School nurses provide services such as assessment, planning, care-coordination, critical thinking skills, quality improvement, health education and promotion which benefit schools, families, and children with acute and chronic health conditions.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Follow Up: AC Litter Grant tarp giveaway Saturday

The Anderson County government will give away free tarps this Saturday, May 15th, from 9 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.