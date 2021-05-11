Wednesday is National School Nurse Day

In celebration of National School Nurse Day on Wednesday, May 12, the Tennessee Department of Education is recognizing Tennessee’s over 1,600 school nurses, who support the health and wellness of Tennessee schools and students every day and especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In honor of the celebration, Governor Bill Lee proclaimed May 12th as Tennessee School Nurse Day , which coincides with the birthday of 19th century health care advocate, battlefield nurse and Crimean War hero Florence Nightingale.

“With the challenges presented during the 2020-21 school year, school nurses have been true heroes, serving our school communities to ensure our students are healthy and able to continue learning,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “Their contributions have been critical to ensuring in-person learning continues and we give the best for all our students.”

School nurses provide services such as assessment, planning, care-coordination, critical thinking skills, quality improvement, health education and promotion which benefit schools, families, and children with acute and chronic health conditions.