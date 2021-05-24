Wayne Fredricks, age 68 of Andersonville

Wayne Fredricks, age 68 of Andersonville, TN passed away peacefully at home on May 24, 2021 surrounded by his family.

Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, Dallas and Lois Fredricks and brother, Therrell Fredricks. 

He is survived by his wife, Linda Fredricks, daughters, Leslie Fredricks and Natalie Hall and Ray, granchildren, Chase, Luke and Casen Hall, sister Charlotte Phillips, brothers, Dallas Jr., Wendell and Jeff Fredricks.

Several Nieces, Nephews and many friends.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at the Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery in Andersonville, TN with Pasor Tim Atchley and Pasor Doug Fielden Officiating. Wayne’s Interment will follow the Graveside Service

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Rocky Top in charge of arrangements.

