Virginia “Lynda” Barnette, age 74 of Oak Ridge

Virginia “Lynda” Barnette, age 74 of Oak Ridge, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 from her home. She was born on June 15, 1946 to the late Fred and Eula Music Vaughn in Baltimore, MD. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and sister. She could always be seen with a smile on her face no matter how bad she felt. She loved planting flowers and doing yard work until her health failed. She always said raising her children was her primary purpose in life and she will be dearly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her son, Jeryl Barnette. 

She is survived by: children, Ron Barnette and wife Stephanie, and Cherie Devor and husband Jason; siblings, Betty Anderson, Jerry Vaughn, Barbara Webb and husband Ed; grandchildren, Devin, Erica, Amanda, and Matthew; many great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends. 

A graveside service will take place on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 11am at the Bell’s Campground Cemetery with Rev. Stanley Kasior officiating. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.   www.holleygamble.com

