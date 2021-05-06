UScellular announces $30K for Boys & Girls Club of the Tennessee Valley

(Submitted) UScellular has announced a $30,000 investment in Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley to provide educational opportunities and experiences to local youth. UScellular’s investment supports K-12 science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education and academic enrichment programs for club members and is part of a $1 million donation the company made to support 20 Boys & Girls Clubs across its service areas.

The continued emphasis on STEM learning and experience is designed to prepare students of today for careers of tomorrow, inspiring children to explore STEM careers and opportunities for their future.

“As America’s locally grown wireless carrier, supporting local educational initiatives like the Boys & Girls Clubs’ STEM programming is in UScellular’s DNA,” said Nathan Waddell, UScellular’s director of sales for East Tennessee. “It is our goal that through new learning opportunities, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley members will dream big and apply what they learn toward their future careers.”

“We are thrilled to work with UScellular once again to support STEM education for kids across the country,” said Jim Clark, president & CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “Now more than ever, kids need caring mentors and safe places where they can learn, grow and have fun. Through UScellular’s support, even more youth will experience new opportunities through impact-driven programming that will inspire and empower them to achieve great futures.”

UScellular associates didn’t let a pandemic stop them from donating their resources in 2020. The company’s associates took part in a variety of virtual volunteer activities, participating in more than 2,000 volunteer experiences to give back throughout the year. They also donated $250,000 to more than 500 organizations, which was then doubled by UScellular through its donation matching program.

UScellular has a longstanding commitment to supporting its local communities through donations and volunteerism. Since 2009, the company has donated more than $20.7 million along with countless experiences and technology items to nonprofit organizations across the country. For more information about UScellular’s corporate social responsibility initiatives, please go to https://www.uscellular.com/get-to-know-us/community-outreach.