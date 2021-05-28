Unemployment down in 87 of state’s 95 counties

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development says that nearly all of the state’s 95 counties experienced a decrease in unemployment during the month.
The department reported 87 counties with lower unemployment rates in April than March, while rates remained the same in two counties, ans six counties reported higher unemployment.
Seventy of the state’s 95 counties now have rates less than 5%. Unemployment is 5% or greater in the remaining 25 counties.
At 2.8%, Williamson and Moore counties recorded the state’s lowest unemployment for the month.

Maury County had the highest unemployment in April, at 8%.

Locally, Anderson County saw its unemployment fall from 4.9% in March to 4.0% last month, a decline of nine-tenths of a percent.

Campbell County saw an even greater deecline, falling 1.3% from 6.4 to 5.1% in April, a decline also seen in Morgan County, where unemployment fell from 5.8 to 4.5%.

Knox County’s rate fell by six-tenths of a point, falling to 3.5 from 4.1%.

Roane County saw its unemployment fall by one full percentage point, dropping from 5.4 in March to 4.4% a month ago.


A complete analysis of the April 2021 county labor force estimates is available here.

