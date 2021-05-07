TVA, California company to collaborate on low-power demo reactor in Oak Ridge

TVA and California-based engineering firm Kairos Power have announced their collaboration on a project that will put a low-power, demonstration nuclear reactor in the East Tennessee Technology Park in Oak Ridge.

The reactor, named Hermes, will serve a demonstration of how low-power reactors could be used in the future to deliver affordable power across the United States. As part of this agreement, TVA will provide engineering, operations, and licensing support to help Kairos Power deploy the reactor.

TVA, with the third largest nuclear fleet in the U.S., generates more than 40% of its electricity from nuclear power.

Kairos Power, based in Alameda, California, is seeking to offer safe and affordable nuclear energy.

