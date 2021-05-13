Trash Pandas exact revenge on Smokies, 6-4

(Submitted, Tennessee Smokies PR) The Tennessee Smokies (4-3) dropped game two of their six game series against the Rocket City Trash Pandas (3-5) 6-4 Wednesday night at Toyota Field. The Smokies led 4-3 entering the bottom of the eighth, but Rocket City scored three times to tie and take the lead. Levi Jordan finished 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and three RBI’s.

After Rocket City scored on a passed ball in the first, the Smokies tied the game in the second. Vance Vizcaino singled with two outs, stole second, and scored on Grayson Byrd’s RBI double in his first Double-A plate appearance. Byrd finished his debut 2-for-3 with an RBI and run scored.

Jordan’s two-run home run to left center field in the third gave the Smokies a 3-1 lead. David MacKinnon’s RBI single in the fifth cut the Trash Pandas deficit to 3-2, he scored on a sacrifice fly to tie the game. In the sixth, Jordan’s two-out RBI single gave the Smokies a 4-3 lead.

Rocket City scored three in the eighth to go in front. Matt Jones’s RBI double tied the game at four. Three batters later, Michael Stefanic hit a game winning two-run home run to left center field. RHP Matt Swarmer did not factor in the decision, he allowed two runs on four hits and three walks in 4.1 inning with five strikeouts. LHP Bryan Hudson (L, 1-1) took the loss, he allowed two runs in 2.1 innings.

Game three between the Smokies and Trash Pandas begins at 7:35 PM ET Thursday night. RHP Erich Uelmen (0-0, 2.70) will face off against LHP Jonathan Diaz (0-0, 5.40) at Toyota Field.

