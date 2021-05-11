Tommy J Henson, age 86, of Clinton

Tommy J Henson, age 86, of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away at his home on May 10, 2021. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Clinton, Tennessee. He was also a member of the Alpha Masonic Lodge #376 F & AM of Clinton, Tennessee. Tommy was a humble man who loved his family and encouraged them to help others. He enjoyed hunting, camping, photography, and was an avid Bass Fisherman. Tommy was recognized by his employer ORNL numerous times for his work as a Metallurgist.

Tommy is preceded in death by his wife, Helen M Henson; parents, Albert Carlton Henson, and Alice Corinne (Roark) Henson

He is survived by his son, Tommy Joe Henson Jr. (Lisa) of Clinton, Tennessee; daughters, Sherry Henson Ladd (Gary) of Clinton, Tennessee, Amy Kathleen Henson of Clinton, Tennessee, Ann Margaret Henson of Clinton, Tennessee; grandchildren, Bryson Henson, Christopher Ladd (Kacy), Patrick Ladd (Lauren); great grandchildren, Lifa Luphondo Ladd, and Benjamin Ladd.

Services will be added at a later date.

In Lieu of Flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude, Shriners, or the American Cancer Society.

Jones Mortuary is in charge of all arrangements.

