‘Tis the season for farmers’ markets

Adventure Anderson, the county’s convention and visitors bureau, wants locals and visitors alike to know that there are several farmers markets featuring only locally-grown and sourced produce and more. Here are the links to more information, as provided by county tourism officials.

  • Oak Ridge Farmers Market – every Saturday from 8 am – 12 pm in Jackson Square
  • Clinton Farmers Market (new this year!) –  every Friday from 3 pm – 6 pm (opens May 7th) located in Commerce Street parking Lot in Downtown Clinton
  • Norris Farmers Market – every Wednesday from 3 pm – 6 pm (opens May 5th) located in front of Norris Middle School

