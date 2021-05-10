This week (May 9-15) is National Police Week

This week (May 9-May 15) is National Police Week.

Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.

This year, the names of 394 officers killed in the line of duty are being added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, DC. These 394 officers include 295 (182 fatalities are COVID-19-related) who died during 2020, plus 99 officers who died in previous years but for one reason or another, their stories had been lost to history until now.

In Tennessee, the names of eight fallen officers will be added to the memorial during the ceremony.

During May 9–May 15, the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum will deliver programs to keep current officers safe and healthy, as well as ceremonies to honor those fallen officers whose names have been recently added to the Memorial. The 33rd Annual Candlelight Vigil will happen virtually on Thursday, May 13 at 8 pm EDT.