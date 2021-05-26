Tennessee Tech hosting meet-n-greet at RSCC in Oak Ridge

Tennessee Tech University’s College of Interdisciplinary Studies to host a meet and greet at the Oak Ridge Roane State Campus on Thursday, June 17 from 5pm-8pm EDT. Topics include the local accelerated bachelor’s degree programs offered, representatives from the College of Interdisciplinary Studies to answer questions and assist with enrollment, and a presentation on local opportunities to earn your bachelor’s degree in the evening. Contact Karry Garcia at [email protected] with any questions.

