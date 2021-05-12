Tennessee opting out of federal unemployment assistance July 3rd

On Tuesday, Governor Bill Lee added Tennessee to the growing list of states opting out of the $300 unemployment benefit, along with other federal pandemic unemployment programs. Tennessee will end the programs July 3.

The following federally funded pandemic unemployment compensation programs will end July 3:

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), which provides for an additional $300 weekly payment to recipients of unemployment compensation

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which provides benefits for those who would not usually qualify, such as the self-employed, gig workers and part-time workers

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which provides for an extension of benefits once regular benefits have been exhausted

Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC), which provides an additional $100 benefit to certain people with mixed earnings

The four other states who have announced that they would end the federal benefits are Arkansas, Mississippi, Montana and South Carolina.

Gov. Lee said in his announcement that he decided to pull out of the program because Tennesseans have access to more than 250,000 jobs in the state.

For more information, visit www.tn.gov.