Tennessee opting out of federal unemployment assistance July 3rd

Jim Harris 9 hours ago Coronavirus, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 20 Views

On Tuesday, Governor Bill Lee added Tennessee to the growing list of states opting out of the $300 unemployment benefit, along with other federal pandemic unemployment programs. Tennessee will end the programs July 3.

The following federally funded pandemic unemployment compensation programs will end July 3:

  • Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), which provides for an additional $300 weekly payment to recipients of unemployment compensation
  • Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which provides benefits for those who would not usually qualify, such as the self-employed, gig workers and part-time workers
  • Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which provides for an extension of benefits once regular benefits have been exhausted
  • Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC), which provides an additional $100 benefit to certain people with mixed earnings

The four other states who have announced that they would end the federal benefits are Arkansas, Mississippi, Montana and South Carolina. 

Gov. Lee said in his announcement that he decided to pull out of the program because Tennesseans have access to more than 250,000 jobs in the state.

For more information, visit www.tn.gov.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Dogwood Arts donate art kits to AC students

Almost 1200 middle and high school students in Anderson County received free art kits on …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2021 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.