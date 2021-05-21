TDOC: Pay raises delayed by COVID to go into effect

(TDOC) After COVID-19 delayed pay raises for Tennessee Department of Correction Probation and Parole Officers (PPOs), Commissioner Tony Parker has announced that the well-deserved salary increases will occur, effective July 1, 2021.

This investment provides not only a significant increase to starting salaries for new PPOs, but also provides funding to ensure every staff member in the probation/parole series receives at least a 7.5 percent increase to their current salary.

The proposal was originally announced in 2019 by Governor Lee and the General Assembly, however, COVID-19 caused significant delays in approval and implementation.

Salary increases for PPOs are just one of the components in TDOC’s recruitment and retention initiative.  In April, TDOC began offering a $5,000 hiring bonus for newly hired Correctional Officers (COs).  Additionally, the department offered a $4,000 retention bonus to current COs in an effort to retain the qualified staff who work in Tennessee’s prisons each day, and a $1,000 bonus to any TDOC employees who recruits a new CO.

