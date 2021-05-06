TDLWD: Fewer Tennesseeans file for unemployment assistance

For a second consecutive week, fewer Tennesseeans filed for unemployment, according to data released this morning (Thursday, May 6th) by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
For the week ending last Saturday, May 1st, 7872 people filed unemployment claims, down from 8072 the previous week.
Data from the same week in 2020, when the brunt of the economic fallout from pandemic-related shutdowns was still being felt, shows that 37,319 people filed first-time claims. This most recent figure represents a 29,447 from this same time last year, another sign that the state’s economy is continuing to regain its footing in a post-public health emergency world.
Locally, last week 78 Anderson Countians filed claims while another 479 continued to receive benefits from the state. In Campbell County, there were 57 first-time applicants and 251 coninuing claims. Morgan County reported only 13 unemployment claims last week, and 82 claimants received continuing payments. 63 people in Roane County filed first-time claims last week, with 310 other people receiving continued benefits.
You can see county-by-county data and an interactive map by following this link.
New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the previous week.
Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.
|WEEK
|WEEK ENDING DATE
|NEW CLAIMS
|CONTINUED CLAIMS
|10
|March 14, 2020
|2,702
|16,342
|11
|March 21
|39,096
|16,098
|12
|March 28
|94,492
|34,570
|13
|April 4
|116,141
|112,438
|14
|April 11
|74,772
|199,910
|15
|April 18
|68,968
|267,053
|16
|April 25
|43,792
|324,543
|17
|May 2
|37,319
|321,571
|18
|May 9
|29,308
|325,095
|19
|May 16
|28,692
|314,487
|20
|May 23
|26,041
|310,126
|21
|May 30
|22,784
|302,260
|22
|June 6
|21,417
|292,234
|23
|June 13
|19,925
|280,593
|24
|June 20
|21,155
|266,596
|25
|June 27
|22,256
|262,224
|26
|July 4
|25,843
|256,645
|27
|July 11
|22,431
|251,924
|28
|July 18
|25,794
|243,405
|29
|July 25
|19,461
|242,397
|30
|August 1
|11,690
|224,093
|31
|August 8
|10,036
|208,810
|32
|August 15
|13,806
|204,726
|33
|August 22
|10,998
|191,204
|34
|August 29
|12,035
|184,781
|35
|September 5
|11,706
|176,388
|36
|September 12
|10,771
|163,791
|37
|September 19
|11,313
|152,195
|38
|September 26
|9,802
|138,727
|39
|October 3
|9,839
|125,238
|40
|October 10
|10,145
|90,507
|41
|October 17
|9,873
|77,740
|42
|October 24
|7,770
|70,982
|43
|October 31
|6,992
|64,188
|44
|November 7
|7,221
|58,298
|45
|November 14
|6,182
|53,976
|46
|November 21
|6,873
|51,624
|47
|November 28
|5,789
|46,665
|48
|December 5
|6,886
|46,404
|49
|December 12
|7,464
|44,215
|50
|December 19
|7,411
|43,482
|51
|December 26
|10,198
|45,226
|52
|January 2, 2021
|16,554
|51,816
|01
|January 9
|21,954
|58,945
|02
|January 16
|18,237
|49,270
|03
|January 23
|12,050
|48,996
|04
|January 30
|11,497
|54,280
|05
|February 6
|9,498
|51,660
|06
|February 13
|8,116
|49,964
|07
|February 20
|12,077
|48,015
|08
|February 27
|10,355
|54,972
|09
|March 6
|7,407
|47,763
|10
|March 13
|7,580
|44,428
|11
|March 20
|7,332
|41,033
|12
|March 27
|7,598
|41,310
|13
|April 3
|10,847
|41,505
|14
|April 10
|10,869
|45,113
|15
|April 17
|13,291
|46,285
|16
|April 24
|8,702
|51,055
|17
|May 1
|7,872
|49,271
|New Claims Since March 15, 2020
|1,160,236