TDLWD: Fewer Tennesseeans file for unemployment assistance

For a second consecutive week, fewer Tennesseeans filed for unemployment, according to data released this morning (Thursday, May 6th) by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

For the week ending last Saturday, May 1st, 7872 people filed unemployment claims, down from 8072 the previous week.

Data from the same week in 2020, when the brunt of the economic fallout from pandemic-related shutdowns was still being felt, shows that 37,319 people filed first-time claims. This most recent figure represents a 29,447 from this same time last year, another sign that the state’s economy is continuing to regain its footing in a post-public health emergency world.

Locally, last week 78 Anderson Countians filed claims while another 479 continued to receive benefits from the state. In Campbell County, there were 57 first-time applicants and 251 coninuing claims. Morgan County reported only 13 unemployment claims last week, and 82 claimants received continuing payments. 63 people in Roane County filed first-time claims last week, with 310 other people receiving continued benefits.

You can see county-by-county data and an interactive map by following this link.

New Claims Filed: The number of individuals filing new unemployment claims for the previous week.

Continued Claims: The number of claims continued with weekly certifications.



WEEK WEEK ENDING DATE NEW CLAIMS CONTINUED CLAIMS 10 March 14, 2020 2,702 16,342 11 March 21 39,096 16,098 12 March 28 94,492 34,570 13 April 4 116,141 112,438 14 April 11 74,772 199,910 15 April 18 68,968 267,053 16 April 25 43,792 324,543 17 May 2 37,319 321,571 18 May 9 29,308 325,095 19 May 16 28,692 314,487 20 May 23 26,041 310,126 21 May 30 22,784 302,260 22 June 6 21,417 292,234 23 June 13 19,925 280,593 24 June 20 21,155 266,596 25 June 27 22,256 262,224 26 July 4 25,843 256,645 27 July 11 22,431 251,924 28 July 18 25,794 243,405 29 July 25 19,461 242,397 30 August 1 11,690 224,093 31 August 8 10,036 208,810 32 August 15 13,806 204,726 33 August 22 10,998 191,204 34 August 29 12,035 184,781 35 September 5 11,706 176,388 36 September 12 10,771 163,791 37 September 19 11,313 152,195 38 September 26 9,802 138,727 39 October 3 9,839 125,238 40 October 10 10,145 90,507 41 October 17 9,873 77,740 42 October 24 7,770 70,982 43 October 31 6,992 64,188 44 November 7 7,221 58,298 45 November 14 6,182 53,976 46 November 21 6,873 51,624 47 November 28 5,789 46,665 48 December 5 6,886 46,404 49 December 12 7,464 44,215 50 December 19 7,411 43,482 51 December 26 10,198 45,226 52 January 2, 2021 16,554 51,816 01 January 9 21,954 58,945 02 January 16 18,237 49,270 03 January 23 12,050 48,996 04 January 30 11,497 54,280 05 February 6 9,498 51,660 06 February 13 8,116 49,964 07 February 20 12,077 48,015 08 February 27 10,355 54,972 09 March 6 7,407 47,763 10 March 13 7,580 44,428 11 March 20 7,332 41,033 12 March 27 7,598 41,310 13 April 3 10,847 41,505 14 April 10 10,869 45,113 15 April 17 13,291 46,285 16 April 24 8,702 51,055 17 May 1 7,872 49,271 New Claims Since March 15, 2020 1,160,236