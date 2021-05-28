TBI: Ex-attorney accused of stealing client funds

The TBI says that an investigation by its special agents has led to the indictment of a former attorney on charges he stole thousands of dollars from one of his clients.

The agency announced Thursday that its agents were called in by 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler to look into allegations of theft against 49-year-old Kevin C. Angel. In its announcement, the TBI says that investigators determined that, between November of 2016 and November of 2017, he had stolen “thousands of dollars” from a client he was representing in what the TBI described as a real estate matter. At the time of the alleged theft, Angel was a practicing attirney.

On Thursday, the Campbell County grand jury indicted Angel on two counts of theft over $10,000. He was arrested and booked into the Campbell County Jail on bonds totaling $20,000.