TBI, CCSO investigation ends with one charged in deadly shooting

Jim Harris Featured, Local News

A Jellico man is behind bars, facing charges of criminal homicide in the weekend shooting death of a woman.

The TBI says that a joint investigation between its agents and detectives from the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest Sunday night of 56-year-old Steven Warren Zecchini. Earlier in the day, Campbell County deputies responded to a home in the 200 block of Brickplant Lane on a call of a possible shooting, and upon their arrival found the body of 62-year-old Brenda Gail Booth inside a camper on the property.

Zecchini was arrested Sunday evening on a charge of criminal homicide and booked into the Campbell County Jail. We will update you as developments warrant.

