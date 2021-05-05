Take two! Rain delays Opening Day for Smokies

Jim Harris Local Sports

Due to inclement weather, the Tennessee Smokies postponed Opening Day. No make-up date has been set. Tickets to last night’s game can be redeemed for any 2021 Smokies home game, including tonight (Wednesday, May 5th), which is now the season opener for both the Smokies and their visitors, the Montgomery Biscuits. First pitch at Smokies Stadium is set for 7:00, and magnet schedules presented by Pilot Food Marts will be given away to the first 1,250 fans who enter the gate.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the Tennessee Smokies Sales Office at (865)286-2300 or by going to www.smokiesbaseball.com. The full schedule, including the promotional schedule, can also be found by going to www.smokiesbaseball.com.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

