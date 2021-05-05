Take two! Rain delays Opening Day for Smokies

Due to inclement weather, the Tennessee Smokies postponed Opening Day. No make-up date has been set. Tickets to last night’s game can be redeemed for any 2021 Smokies home game, including tonight (Wednesday, May 5th), which is now the season opener for both the Smokies and their visitors, the Montgomery Biscuits. First pitch at Smokies Stadium is set for 7:00, and magnet schedules presented by Pilot Food Marts will be given away to the first 1,250 fans who enter the gate.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the Tennessee Smokies Sales Office at (865)286-2300 or by going to www.smokiesbaseball.com. The full schedule, including the promotional schedule, can also be found by going to www.smokiesbaseball.com.