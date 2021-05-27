‘Tails and Tales’ theme for Summer Reading at Clinton Public Library

(Submitted) The Clinton Public Library is excited to announce our 2021 Summer Reading Program! This year’s theme is “Tails and Tales” so join us at the library for a Summer filled with exciting programs and activities. Registration is already open for the program. To register and find more information about the program, visit our library in person or our website at https://clintonpubliclibrary.org/summer-reading/.

The library, partnering with the Anderson County Animal Shelter, will kick off Summer Reading 2021 on Tuesday, June 8th with a special adoption fair on the front library lawn. Stop by, see the cute animals, and give those fur-babies a forever home. Participants who complete our annual Summer Reading Challenge will receive a prize at the end of the program.

To keep up to date on all library offerings, please visit our website or check out all our social media pages. You can also sign up for our monthly enewsletter (via our website) to have information about library programs sent straight to your email.

