Summertime tradition returns to St. Mark UMC

The St. Mark United Methodist Women will hold their annual rummage sale on Friday, June 4th, and Saturday, June 5th, from 9 am to 3 pm each day.

Weather permitting, they will hold the rummage sale in the church parking lot, but in case of inclement weather, it would be moved inside the fellowship hall. If the event is moved inside, attendees will be required to wear a face mask.

All proceeds benefit missions at St. Mark United Methodist Church in Clinton, so stop in Friday or Saturday, June 4th or 5th.