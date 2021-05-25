Summertime tradition returns to St. Mark UMC

Jim Harris 9 hours ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 11 Views

The St. Mark United Methodist Women will hold their annual rummage sale on Friday, June 4th, and Saturday, June 5th, from 9 am to 3 pm each day.

Weather permitting, they will hold the rummage sale in the church parking lot, but in case of inclement weather, it would be moved inside the fellowship hall. If the event is moved inside, attendees will be required to wear a face mask.

All proceeds benefit missions at St. Mark United Methodist Church in Clinton, so stop in Friday or Saturday, June 4th or 5th.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

