Summer (and camps) coming soon

It is getting close to summer camp time in East Tennessee and everyone involved is eager to get back to the summertime fun and instruction after a year off due to the pandemic.

The Clinton High School Baseball Dragon Summer Camp features two dates this year. The first is a general Baseball camp May 31st through June 2nd, and the second will be a one-day Hitting and Pitching Camp, set for June 21st.

To find out more, send an email with your player’s name and t-shirt size, along with your contact information, to Clinton Baseball Coach Rob Stacy at [email protected].

The Clinton Lady Dragon Basketball Camp will be open for players in grades K through 8 June 6th through the 8th, from 6 to 8 pm each night at the Don W. Lockard Gymnasium at CHS. The cost is $40, and includes a camp t-shirt.

For more information, send an email to Lady Dragon Head Coach Alicia Phillips at [email protected].

If you are part of a non-profit group holding a summer camp of any kind, whether it’s Vacation Bible School, or a youth sports camp, let us know about it so that we can let everyone else know about it on the air and online. Simply send us the information about your organization’s camp, event or whatever it is that you want publicized to [email protected].