State unveils education spending strategy

(TDE) Wednesday, the Tennessee Department of Education announced the spending strategy for the state’s portion of the federal COVID-19 relief and economic stimulus funding, totaling almost $4.2 billion statewide, to benefit K-12 students and schools in Tennessee.

Over the course of the last year, the U.S. Congress responded to the global COVID-19 health pandemic by passing several pieces of legislation to send an historic influx of federal funding to states. Between four major sources of federal relief and stimulus funding, Tennessee will benefit from almost $4.2 billion for K-12 education specifically, to be spent between spring 2020 and fall 2024.

“This historic amount of federal funding provides an opportunity to innovate and transform the trajectory of Tennessee schools and students,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “It’s imperative that we keep student achievement at the center of all decision-making to put them on a path for success in our classrooms, postsecondary and workforce.”

“Tennessee will be making deep, strategic investments to provide the most-needed supports for our children, and I am firmly committed to ensuring this funding can be maximized for their benefit,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “This amount of funding is historic, and after significant community feedback, the investments the department has made and will continue to make are reflective of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to do the life-changing work that will set all students on a path to success.”

Through strategic investments, the department has and will develop additional grant opportunities and free resources to benefit districts, schools, teachers, students and families. Planned investments include the following:

ACADEMICS: All Tennessee students will have access to a high-quality education by learning to read and reading to learn with high-quality materials. $120.7M for the Tennessee Literacy Success Act and Reading 360 $170.5M for the Tennessee Learning Loss and Student Acceleration Act including the statewide TN ALL Corps tutoring initiative as well as summer learning camps and bridge camps $35M to support the statewide 2022-23 math textbook adoption process $32M for teaching and learning online resources and improvements for school districts

All Tennessee students will have access to a high-quality education by learning to read and reading to learn with high-quality materials. : STUDENT READINESS Tennessee schools will be equipped to serve the academic and non-academic needs of all students by developing robust career pathway opportunities and connecting students to real-time support. $32.6M for Innovative High Schools and Advanced Courses $17.8M for mental health supports $56.5M for K-12 open-source readiness coursework and statewide professional development

Tennessee schools will be equipped to serve the academic and non-academic needs of all students by developing robust career pathway opportunities and connecting students to real-time support. EDUCATORS : Tennessee will set a new path for the education profession by becoming a teacher for free. $21M in programs to support the educator pipeline, including the department’s Grow Your Own program

: Tennessee will set a new path for the education profession by becoming a teacher for free.