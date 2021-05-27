State opens application process to succeed Elledge on bench

Jim Harris

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission is accepting applications for a Circuit Court Judge in the 7th Judicial District, which covers Anderson County. This vacancy was created by the retirement of the Honorable Donald R. Elledge, effective July 2, 2021.

Qualified applicants must be licensed attorneys who are at least 30 years of age, have been residents of the state for five years, and are residents of the 7th Judicial District. Interested applicants must complete the Trial Court Vacancy Commission Application, which is available at www.TNCourts.gov, and submit it to the Administrative Office of the Courts by noon CDT on Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Each candidate must submit by the deadline the original signed (unbound) as well as a digital copy of the application in order to have his/her name placed on the list of candidates for the judicial vacancy for which he/she is applying. Complete application instructions are at www.TNCourts.gov.

The Trial Court Vacancy Commission will hold a hearing to consider applicants on Friday, July 16, 2021 at 9 a.m. EDT in a location in the 7th Judicial District to be announced at a later date.

