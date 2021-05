State offers summer work for those between 14-24

The TN Department of Labor & Workforce Development are partnering with our Local Workforce Development Areas and Boards to offer a paid summer work experience to WIOA eligible youth between the ages of 14-24. This specific initiative will run from May 3, 2021 – August 31, 2021 but year round work experience is also available in local workforce areas.

Interested youth can submit their applications on the TN Youth website and staff will reach out the applicants with next steps!