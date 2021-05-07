Spring sports head to postseason, NASCAR tripledip this weekend

SCOREBOARD, THURSDAY 5/6
BASEBALL
District 3AAA Tournament: Central 11 Clinton 0…Karns 13 Oak Ridge 3…Halls 9 Anderson County 2…Powell 21 Campbell County 0…(FRIDAY SCHEDULE) Clinton at Anderson County, elimination game; Halls at Central; Karns at Powell.//
SOFTBALL
D3AAA: Clinton 13 Campbell County 1 (CCHS eliminated)…Central 7 Oak Ridge 1…(FRIDAY SCHEDULE) Karns at Anderson County…Halls at Powell.//
D3A FRIDAY SCHEDULE: Rockwood at Harriman…Wartburg at Midway.//
BOYS’ SOCCER
Bearden 2 Oak Ridge 0…Lenoir City 2 Anderson County 0.//
SOUTHERN LEAGUE BASEBALL
Smokies 6 Montgomery 4.//
SPHL PRESIDENT’S CUP PLAYOFFS
Friday, Game 2: Knoxville Ice Bears at Pensacola Ice Flyers (PEN leads series, 1-0) .
Game 3, if necessary, will be played Sunday in Knoxville.
NBA
Detroit 111 Memphis 97.//
NASCAR ON WYSH/WQLA/96.7 MERLE
Friday, 7:00 pm…Camping World Truck Series “Liftkits4less.com 200” from Darlington Raceway…Race on WYSH and WQLA.
Saturday, 12:30 pm…XFinity Series “Steakhouse Elite 200” from Darlington…Race on WYSH and WQLA.
Sunday, 2:00 pm…NASCAR Cup Series “Goodyear 400” from Darlington…Race on WYSH, WQLA, and 96.7 Merle!