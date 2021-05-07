Spring sports head to postseason, NASCAR tripledip this weekend

SCOREBOARD, THURSDAY 5/6

BASEBALL

District 3AAA Tournament: Central 11 Clinton 0…Karns 13 Oak Ridge 3…Halls 9 Anderson County 2…Powell 21 Campbell County 0…(FRIDAY SCHEDULE) Clinton at Anderson County, elimination game; Halls at Central; Karns at Powell.//

SOFTBALL

D3AAA: Clinton 13 Campbell County 1 (CCHS eliminated)…Central 7 Oak Ridge 1…(FRIDAY SCHEDULE) Karns at Anderson County…Halls at Powell.//

D3A FRIDAY SCHEDULE: Rockwood at Harriman…Wartburg at Midway.//

BOYS’ SOCCER

Bearden 2 Oak Ridge 0…Lenoir City 2 Anderson County 0.//

SOUTHERN LEAGUE BASEBALL

Smokies 6 Montgomery 4.//

SPHL PRESIDENT’S CUP PLAYOFFS

Friday, Game 2: Knoxville Ice Bears at Pensacola Ice Flyers (PEN leads series, 1-0) .

Game 3, if necessary, will be played Sunday in Knoxville.

NBA

Detroit 111 Memphis 97.//

NASCAR ON WYSH/WQLA/96.7 MERLE

Friday, 7:00 pm…Camping World Truck Series “Liftkits4less.com 200” from Darlington Raceway…Race on WYSH and WQLA.

Saturday, 12:30 pm…XFinity Series “Steakhouse Elite 200” from Darlington…Race on WYSH and WQLA.

Sunday, 2:00 pm…NASCAR Cup Series “Goodyear 400” from Darlington…Race on WYSH, WQLA, and 96.7 Merle!

