Sonja “Jane” Dake age 76 of Heiskell

May 13, 2021

Sonja “Jane” Dake age 76 of Heiskell Tn. passed away at her home on May 13, 2021. She was a member of Heiskell United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by husband Bill Dake, parents Robert E Viles and Grace Viles Astalos.

She is survived by daughter Lisa Dake,of Heiskell, son William Dake and wife Melanie and grandson Brandon Dake of Lake City. Brother, Gary Viles of Memphis 

Friends and family will gather for a Graveside Service on Sunday May 16th at 2:00 pm at Piney Grove Baptist Church in Heiskell. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

